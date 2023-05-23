Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Takes $2.65 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 274,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 222,908 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Briggs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 131,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 87,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,828. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

