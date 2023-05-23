Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $441.32. The company had a trading volume of 84,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

