Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.74. 133,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,114. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.