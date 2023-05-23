Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 48,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

SCHW opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.71. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

