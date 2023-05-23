Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 12,075 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,368 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.82. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

