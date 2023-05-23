Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $238,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

