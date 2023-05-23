Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $283,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,785,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,195,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $276,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after buying an additional 912,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $231.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $433.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

