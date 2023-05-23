Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Justin A. Knowles bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,151.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 1.3 %

EGLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $591.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $78.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.08 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

