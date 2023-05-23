Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,163 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 84,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 139,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

