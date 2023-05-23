Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,227 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 107.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Price Performance

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

BX opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.26. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.