Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,234 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Stock Performance

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

AXP opened at $155.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.37.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

