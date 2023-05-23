Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 7,818 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average of $82.04. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $106.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

