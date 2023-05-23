Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 3,799 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $54.89.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.



