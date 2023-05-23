Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $383.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.46 and its 200 day moving average is $367.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

