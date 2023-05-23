Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $17.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $245.43 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $160.29 and a one year high of $264.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.13. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3,555.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

