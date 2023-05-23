Request Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.72 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $86.72 million and approximately $638,977.33 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025378 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017943 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,304.73 or 1.00000286 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08693961 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $616,923.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

