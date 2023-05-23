Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TransAlta Renewables (RNW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TransAlta Renewables (TSE: RNW):

5/16/2023 – TransAlta Renewables was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/8/2023 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.25 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2023 – TransAlta Renewables was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$15.50.

5/8/2023 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2023 – TransAlta Renewables was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/19/2023 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.75 to C$13.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$14.00 to C$14.50.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

Shares of TSE RNW traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.47. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.63 and a 12-month high of C$18.45.

Get TransAlta Renewables Inc alerts:

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of C$154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7813073 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 313.33%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.