Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE QSR traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.34. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,233 shares of company stock worth $24,725,951 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

