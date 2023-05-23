Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 2,419 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $26,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,765,000 after buying an additional 477,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after buying an additional 333,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after buying an additional 305,044 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,443,000 after purchasing an additional 281,325 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,980,000 after purchasing an additional 237,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.60. 188,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,610. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.