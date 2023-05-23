Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $34.20 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.03. 405,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

