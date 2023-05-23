Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 9,100 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after purchasing an additional 408,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after acquiring an additional 350,442 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 10,481,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,724,000 after acquiring an additional 441,153 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.76.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.87. 3,006,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,237,246. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

