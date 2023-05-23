Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 9,320 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,018,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 72,445 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 200,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

