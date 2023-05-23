Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after buying an additional 920,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after buying an additional 572,197 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after buying an additional 563,361 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.77. 202,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,526. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.58. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

