Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $1,603,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,322,463.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $1,603,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,322,463.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 422,342 shares of company stock valued at $61,035,619. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $9.45 on Tuesday, reaching $136.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,320. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

