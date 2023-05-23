Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Hits $0.14

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $47.19 million and approximately $472,275.84 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

