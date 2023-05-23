Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Lowers Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for about 1.8% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 840.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $676,644.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,228,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,228,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,266 shares of company stock worth $13,816,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,840. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.78. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.