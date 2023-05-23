Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 562 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after buying an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,731,000 after purchasing an additional 124,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,171,000 after buying an additional 714,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 378,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,837. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

