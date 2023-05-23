Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 682,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,315,000. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 287.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1,401.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYZ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,653 shares. The stock has a market cap of $280.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.