Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 35,839 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. 1,504,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

