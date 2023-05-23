Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 280 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:HD traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,544. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $301.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.75 and a 200 day moving average of $306.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

