Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 358 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 2.5% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $216.15. 397,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,713. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

