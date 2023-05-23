Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.29. 196,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,573. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average of $114.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

