RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RIOCF opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.