RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of RIOCF opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
