River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,539 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 46,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 731,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,108,000 after purchasing an additional 138,770 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $479.11. 794,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $488.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.48. The company has a market capitalization of $446.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

