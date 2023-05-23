River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mastercard Stock Down 1.9 %
MA stock traded down $7.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.24. 915,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,360. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.
