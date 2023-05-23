River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.9 %

MA stock traded down $7.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.24. 915,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,360. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

