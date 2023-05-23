River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,695,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,673,682. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $43.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

