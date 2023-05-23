River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Prologis by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 992,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,915,000 after purchasing an additional 98,483 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 490,166.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Prologis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Prologis by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.46. 474,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.55.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

