River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,982,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,090,000 after acquiring an additional 269,871 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,713. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

