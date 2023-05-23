River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 344 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 0.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in Amgen by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 183,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 25,344 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $5,564,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

AMGN stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,392. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.44 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.71.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

