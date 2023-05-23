River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 645,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,295,000 after acquiring an additional 96,966 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,314,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 88,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $142.82. 961,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,819,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $251.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.00 and its 200 day moving average is $155.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 12,135 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,857,625.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,857,625.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

