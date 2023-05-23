River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 508 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

ORCL traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.37. 2,200,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $270.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $103.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

