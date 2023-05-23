River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,509 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.37. 5,564,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,292,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

