River Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,000. Elevance Health accounts for about 1.7% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $456.61. The company had a trading volume of 193,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,862. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.81. The stock has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

