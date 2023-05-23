Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Down to $4.95

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $4.80. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 1,182,932 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKLB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a negative net margin of 68.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $95,310.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,725.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $271,519.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $95,310.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,725.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,410 shares of company stock worth $589,861 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 665,221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.