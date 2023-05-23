Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,943,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,092,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 898,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,506,000 after acquiring an additional 47,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,131 shares of company stock worth $905,751. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

ROK stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.01. 83,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.64. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

