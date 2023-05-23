Royal Bank of Canada Raises ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to C$69.00

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ATS in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ATS from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on ATS from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

ATS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. ATS has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

