RS Group (LON:RS1) Hits New 52-Week Low at $786.69

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 786.69 ($9.78) and last traded at GBX 799.80 ($9.95), with a volume of 468262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 852.80 ($10.61).

Several research firms have weighed in on RS1. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.82) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital upgraded shares of RS Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of RS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) target price for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) target price on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,032.86 ($12.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,496.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 878.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 922.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from RS Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. RS Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

