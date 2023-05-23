RS Group (LON:RS1) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.03% from the company’s current price.

RS1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.82) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,032.86 ($12.85).

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Price Performance

Shares of RS1 traded down GBX 61.60 ($0.77) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 791.20 ($9.84). The company had a trading volume of 2,828,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 878.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 922.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The company has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 786.69 ($9.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.54).

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.