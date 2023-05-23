Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Saitama token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Saitama has a total market cap of $40.25 million and $836,365.26 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Saitama has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025288 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,171.05 or 1.00020755 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Saitama Profile

SAITAMA is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00089512 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,000,433.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

