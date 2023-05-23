Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lessened by Long Path Partners LP

Long Path Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 11.6% of Long Path Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Long Path Partners LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $26,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.35.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,556 shares of company stock worth $8,517,459 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $208.60. 1,443,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,540,582. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $213.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

